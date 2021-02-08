UrduPoint.com
`Safe Roads' Campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Monday formally inaugurated the `Safe Roads' campaign to ensure disciplined traffic system in the city through implementation on traffic rules and secure the lives of the road users.

The campaign was inaugurated at Islamabad Traffic Police (Headquarters) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed briefed the IGP about the steps to be taken under this drive.

The IGP said the campaign would help to secure the lives of road users and maintain disciplined traffic system in the city.

He asked to check speed of vehicles through use of speed checking cameras and ensure fastening of seat belts by motorists.

The police chief directed to take action against tinted glass vehicles and those having non-pattern number plates.

Following this campaign, the squads of ITP would be deputed on main roads and avenues of the Capital which would also educate road users regarding risks of violating traffic rules including non-fastening of seat belts and use of mobile phones during the drive.

Big screens would be installed at major entry points of the Capital to educate citizens about traffic rules and banners would be placed in various areas seeking coordination of road users for success of the campaign.

The ongoing education programs of ITP would be further improved following the campaign and media tools including social media, ITP FM Radio 92.4 would be also used for effective advertisement and promotion of the campaign.

