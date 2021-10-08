Safe Spaces inaugurated for Afghan refugees at Khazana, Akora

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, Head of the Social Support for vulnerable Afghan Refugees and Host Communities (SSARC) Project, Heidi Herrmann, and Chief Coordinator RAHA at Commissionerate for Refugees, Fakher-e-Alam, inaugurated Safe Spaces in Khazana (Peshawar) and Akora Khattak (Nowshera).

Abbas Khan during his speech appreciated the support of the German Government for Afghan Refugees and Host communities in Pakistan since last 70 years.

He added that the support of the German Government and GIZ is very vital for us in hosting refugees since last forty years and for the peaceful co-existence of both refugees and host communities.

Spaces for open dialogues, exchange between both the communities, learning, and working on new ideas always play a key role in strengthening resilience as well social cohesion of the members of the communities.

In his closing remarks, Abbas Khan stated that the Safe Spaces are a mutual platform for both the communities and will play a connecting role to provide a place where members of both the communities can get together, exchange ideas, discuss their issues, attend trainings and awareness session, and coming up with solutions to resolve their issues at their own.

Heidi Herrmann during her speech on the occasion said that the inauguration of the Safe Space is a further milestone in the German-Pakistani Development Cooperation.

The place shall give people – especially women, female and male youth and children from Afghan and Pakistan communities - an opportunity to feel comfortable to meet, exchange, attend training, awareness sessions, and do some relaxing activities.

Moreover, she also praised the government of Pakistan and communities for their support and involvement in the planning of the project activities.

"The trainings, events, awareness sessions, and activities will strengthen social cohesion and social wellbeing of the Afghan Refugees and Host Communities" said, Heidi Herrmann.

Fakher-e-Alam mentioned in his speech that the Safe Spaces will provide avenues of discussion, exchange, and connecting with each other that will foster the understanding of each other.

Participating community members applauded the efforts of the GIZ, German and Pakistani Governments for their continuous support for Afghan Refugees and Host Communities.