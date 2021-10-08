UrduPoint.com

Safe Spaces Inaugurated For Afghan Refugees At Khazana, Akora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Safe Spaces inaugurated for Afghan refugees at Khazana, Akora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, Head of the Social Support for vulnerable Afghan Refugees and Host Communities (SSARC) Project, Heidi Herrmann, and Chief Coordinator RAHA at Commissionerate for Refugees, Fakher-e-Alam, inaugurated Safe Spaces in Khazana (Peshawar) and Akora Khattak (Nowshera).

Abbas Khan during his speech appreciated the support of the German Government for Afghan Refugees and Host communities in Pakistan since last 70 years.

He added that the support of the German Government and GIZ is very vital for us in hosting refugees since last forty years and for the peaceful co-existence of both refugees and host communities.

Spaces for open dialogues, exchange between both the communities, learning, and working on new ideas always play a key role in strengthening resilience as well social cohesion of the members of the communities.

In his closing remarks, Abbas Khan stated that the Safe Spaces are a mutual platform for both the communities and will play a connecting role to provide a place where members of both the communities can get together, exchange ideas, discuss their issues, attend trainings and awareness session, and coming up with solutions to resolve their issues at their own.

Heidi Herrmann during her speech on the occasion said that the inauguration of the Safe Space is a further milestone in the German-Pakistani Development Cooperation.

The place shall give people – especially women, female and male youth and children from Afghan and Pakistan communities - an opportunity to feel comfortable to meet, exchange, attend training, awareness sessions, and do some relaxing activities.

Moreover, she also praised the government of Pakistan and communities for their support and involvement in the planning of the project activities.

"The trainings, events, awareness sessions, and activities will strengthen social cohesion and social wellbeing of the Afghan Refugees and Host Communities" said, Heidi Herrmann.

Fakher-e-Alam mentioned in his speech that the Safe Spaces will provide avenues of discussion, exchange, and connecting with each other that will foster the understanding of each other.

Participating community members applauded the efforts of the GIZ, German and Pakistani Governments for their continuous support for Afghan Refugees and Host Communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Exchange German Male Nowshera Akora Khattak Women From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cance ..

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cancer of terrorism

8 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

13 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

13 minutes ago
 UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

13 minutes ago
 Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's ..

Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's bananas

13 minutes ago
 Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.