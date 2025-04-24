Open Menu

Safe Working Environment For Women A Priority: Ombudsman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Safe working environment for women a priority: Ombudsman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Ombudsman Nabila Hakim Khan said on Thursday that provision of a safe working environment to women in public and private offices is a priority.

She said that incidents of sexual harassment are increasing in hospitals and educational institutions for which there is a dire need to start a collective movement to prevent it.

She expressed these views during her surprise visit to the Allied Hospital and Chief Executive Office, District education Department here. She heard applications related to Higher Education Department and Allied Hospital at Regional Ombudsman Office and sought details of applications received during the last three years from Allied Hospital's anti-harassment committee.

Punjab Ombudsman also inquires about the functioning of anti-harassment committees and directed to display Panaflexes at prominent places to create awareness about the law to prevent harassment in offices.

She said that anti-harassment committees in Faisalabad division would be imparted training and also stressed for appointing focal persons at all government offices.

She also lauded the role of the media in raising the voice of the public against harassment and said that implementation on the sexual harassment code of conduct must be ensured in addition to balancing checks and balances. She also directed to activate the anti-harassment committee in all Punjab government’s offices.

Recent Stories

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

16 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

16 hours ago
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

17 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

17 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan