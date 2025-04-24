Safe working environment for women a priority: Ombudsman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Ombudsman Nabila Hakim Khan said on Thursday that provision of a safe working environment to women in public and private offices is a priority.

She said that incidents of sexual harassment are increasing in hospitals and educational institutions for which there is a dire need to start a collective movement to prevent it.

She expressed these views during her surprise visit to the Allied Hospital and Chief Executive Office, District education Department here. She heard applications related to Higher Education Department and Allied Hospital at Regional Ombudsman Office and sought details of applications received during the last three years from Allied Hospital's anti-harassment committee.

Punjab Ombudsman also inquires about the functioning of anti-harassment committees and directed to display Panaflexes at prominent places to create awareness about the law to prevent harassment in offices.

She said that anti-harassment committees in Faisalabad division would be imparted training and also stressed for appointing focal persons at all government offices.

She also lauded the role of the media in raising the voice of the public against harassment and said that implementation on the sexual harassment code of conduct must be ensured in addition to balancing checks and balances. She also directed to activate the anti-harassment committee in all Punjab government’s offices.