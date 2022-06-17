UrduPoint.com

Safe Working Environment Must Be Ensured For Women: CS Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Justice (Retd.) Shahnawaz Tariq called on Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput and presented the annual report of Provincial Ombudsman, Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Sindh.

According to the report, the Provincial Ombudsman received 48 complaints of harassment in the year 2020, out of which 24 were decided. In year 2021, 56 complaints of harassment were received and 34 were decided.

The report further said that the highest number of harassment complaints was received from the education department, which is 31 and 17 from Health department.

Justice (retd) Shahnawaz Tariq said that the Provincial Ombudsman has set up offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

He also highlighted some important cases which were decided by the Provincial Ombudsman.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput while appreciating the performance of the Provincial Ombudsman said that it was provincial government's responsibility to provide a safe work environment for women. He directed the provincial ombudsman to conduct awareness programs across the province so that people especially women could have awareness regarding protection against harassment of women at workplace. Director Provincial Ombudsman Saeed Ahmed Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

