UrduPoint.com

Safeguarding National Interests Govt's Top Priority: Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Safeguarding national interests govt's top priority: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday said the government was pursuing the country's foreign policy by keeping its national interests on top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday said the government was pursuing the country's foreign policy by keeping its national interests on top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, the state minister said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had openly talked against terrorism on every forum across the world.

She said the objectives of Pakistan's foreign policy could not be achieved without economic stability in the country.

"Continuity of economic and foreign policies as well as the stability in the country is exceptionally important that should be continued for decades to serve the people in real sense," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Hina Rabbani Khar Government Top

Recent Stories

Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Pl ..

Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Place After Market Is Formed - M ..

43 seconds ago
 US Sees Importance of Ammonia Pipeline, Hopes Grai ..

US Sees Importance of Ammonia Pipeline, Hopes Grain Deal Extended - Sanctions Co ..

44 seconds ago
 UN Will Continue Contacts to Extend Grain Exports ..

UN Will Continue Contacts to Extend Grain Exports Agreement - Spokesperson

46 seconds ago
 US Coast Guard Seriously Understaffed, Failing to ..

US Coast Guard Seriously Understaffed, Failing to Meet Recruiting Goals - Report

50 seconds ago
 EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smugglin ..

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smuggling With Ukraine's Minister in K ..

27 minutes ago
 EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia ..

EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia Sanctions to Third Parties - E ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.