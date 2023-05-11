(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday said the government was pursuing the country's foreign policy by keeping its national interests on top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, the state minister said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had openly talked against terrorism on every forum across the world.

She said the objectives of Pakistan's foreign policy could not be achieved without economic stability in the country.

"Continuity of economic and foreign policies as well as the stability in the country is exceptionally important that should be continued for decades to serve the people in real sense," she added.