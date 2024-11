Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that there would be no compromise on security, sovereignty and interest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that there would be no compromise on security, sovereignty and interest of the country.

Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority of the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about US President-elect, he said Pakistan will definitely welcome Donald Trump because the US people did elect him.

He said the US always worked for safeguarding its interest and added "We will also take care of our country's interest."