Safely returning of illegal persons continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The safely returning of the illegal foreigners to their homelands continued and so far a total of 232,562 illegal persons have repatriated, said an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Wednesday.

Likewise, 228,785 people have returned via Torkham, 3,358 people from Angoor Adda border and 419 people from Kharlachi border, he added.

As many as 21,002 families including 64,572 men, 50720 women and 1,13,492 children had returned to Afghanistan, the official confirmed.

