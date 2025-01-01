Safety Advisory For Motorway Travelers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) expanded its campaign's reach to sensitize motorists traveling on motorways in the dense fog situation and shared video messages in various regional languages to ensure safety of the public property and lives.
Talking to APP on Wednesday, an official of NHMP, expressed displeasure over some motorists' non-cooperative behavior, who he said were ignoring the fog warnings and putting their lives at risk.
"Some motorists rejected to cooperate with the police despite stern warnings and bad visibility and forcefully moved safety cones and left for their respective destinations.
"
He asked travelers to keep their vehicles' fog lights on along with double indicators for the entire journey on highways and motorways where fog had disrupted visibility level.
He also advised commuters for continuous use of vehicles' viper blades and keep a fair distance to avoid a collision.
The official said it was imperative to follow police advisory because it was solely meant for public safety and the motorists must keep low speed in fog, heavy mist, snow, and other poor-visibility situations.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon6 seconds ago
-
Safety advisory for motorway travelers3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 32 kg drugs in 10 operations3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to work constructively with UNSC members as two-year term starts3 minutes ago
-
Unit for customized wheelchairs,assistive devices to setup in city13 minutes ago
-
Senate committee discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis13 minutes ago
-
300-ltr liquor recovered13 minutes ago
-
Gilani extends new year greetings to nation, calls for unity13 minutes ago
-
Famous actor Rangeela remembered on birth anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Three more suspects arrested for killing citizen in private housing society23 minutes ago
-
6 passengers injured as rickshaw plunges into pond in Talagang23 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 hours ago