Safety Advisory For Motorway Travelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) expanded its campaign's reach to sensitize motorists traveling on motorways in the dense fog situation and shared video messages in various regional languages to ensure safety of the public property and lives.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, an official of NHMP, expressed displeasure over some motorists' non-cooperative behavior, who he said were ignoring the fog warnings and putting their lives at risk.

"Some motorists rejected to cooperate with the police despite stern warnings and bad visibility and forcefully moved safety cones and left for their respective destinations.

He asked travelers to keep their vehicles' fog lights on along with double indicators for the entire journey on highways and motorways where fog had disrupted visibility level.

He also advised commuters for continuous use of vehicles' viper blades and keep a fair distance to avoid a collision.

The official said it was imperative to follow police advisory because it was solely meant for public safety and the motorists must keep low speed in fog, heavy mist, snow, and other poor-visibility situations.

