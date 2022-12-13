UrduPoint.com

Safety Audit Of LPG Filling Plants Scheduled By Weekend

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Waseem Hassan chaired a meeting with owners of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling plants here on Tuesday with instructions to ensure security and safety at their work places and ordered to carry out a safety audit of LPG filling plants scheduled by the end of ongoing week in district Vehari.

On instructions of DC Safdar Hussain Virk, ADCG told the meeting participants that mock exercises to evaluate security and safety would be held quarterly in a year and added that domestic cylinders should not be below the required standards.

He said that the licenses of LPG plants should be renewed every year.

Civil defense officer Rehan Waraich, district officer industries Abida Hanif and LPG filling plants owners were present.

