Safety Audit Report Of Thar Coal Power Project Presented

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday was presented a preliminary health and safety audit report of Thar Coal Power Project Block-1 and 2 in a meeting chaired by him at the office of Sindh Energy department here.

Among others, the officers of the inspection company conducting health and safety audit, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani and Special Secretary Energy Khadim Hussain Channa attended the meeting.

The minister was informed about the health and safety measures at the coal mine sites with the help of charts and photographs.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the companies working on the site should be informed in writing about the important points highlighted in the report, and that timely steps should be taken to bring necessary improvements.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of firefighting equipment on the project site.

