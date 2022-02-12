Safety awareness walk for MEPCO line staff held in Muzaffargarh

Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G MEPCO Muhammad Javed Iqbal Gill has said that protection of precious lives was possible by implementing safety SOPs during duty

The MEPCO administration was taking measures on war footing basis to ensure the safety, well-being and betterment of the precious lives of the line staff.

Chief Engineer expressed these views while reviewing the maintenance work of line staff during safety walk in Muzaffargarh.

He said that the line staff was backbone of the department and added that use of T&P is essential to prevent loss of precious lives and zero accident rate.

The purpose of the safety walk is to raise awareness among the line staff about the use of T&P and implementation on SOPs.

He said that MEPCO employees should not give priority to any tripping, shutdown and complaints on their lives and never work on lines without safety equipment.

He directed line staff to check T&P before working in field and took permit to work before working on poles/ transformers.

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Circle Muzaffargarh Engineer Malik Muhammad Yusuf, XEN Furqan Zakaria and officials and employees were also present on the occasion.