Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Second Circle FESCO Ahmad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that implementation of safety codes was mandatory and no compromise would be made on safety of FESCO staff.

Addressing a function to award cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the best performing linemen in Nazimabad Division, he said that Line staff adhering to work with safety principles was a valuable asset of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Encouragement of employees was commendable and would continue in future also if they adopted safety measures while working for betterment of the company, he added.

Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza said that FESCO Health Safety & Environment (HSE) Directorate was taking various steps to protect the line staff from fatal as well as non-fatal accidents.

He said that FESCO was spending huge amount every year for purchase of standard T&P while a pocket-size safety booklet had also been introduced for the line staff which contained necessary instructions regarding first aid during work and in case of accident.

Director Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh in his address said that on the special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, punishment and retribution was practically being implemented in FESCO.

Executive Engineer (XEN) Nazimabad Division Rao Muhammad Zubair said that during maintenance work including shutdown, the staff was being closely monitored to ensure the safety for their precious lives as well as for the lives and property of the people.

He further said that FESCO was adopting zero-tolerance policy for safety and no negligence would be tolerated in any case.

Later, SE Second Circle Ahmed Ali Shah and other officers presented cash prizes and commendation certificates to the best linemen.

Deputy Commercial Manager Second Circle Iqbal Khan Niazi, Revenue Officer Nazimabad Division Wasim Asghar, SDOs of the division and a large number of employees attended the function.