UrduPoint.com

Safety Codes Mandatory For FESCO Staff: SE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

Superintendent Engineer (SE) Second Circle FESCO Ahmad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that implementation of safety codes was mandatory and no compromise would be made on safety of FESCO staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Second Circle FESCO Ahmad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that implementation of safety codes was mandatory and no compromise would be made on safety of FESCO staff.

Addressing a function to award cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the best performing linemen in Nazimabad Division, he said that Line staff adhering to work with safety principles was a valuable asset of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Encouragement of employees was commendable and would continue in future also if they adopted safety measures while working for betterment of the company, he added.

Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza said that FESCO Health Safety & Environment (HSE) Directorate was taking various steps to protect the line staff from fatal as well as non-fatal accidents.

He said that FESCO was spending huge amount every year for purchase of standard T&P while a pocket-size safety booklet had also been introduced for the line staff which contained necessary instructions regarding first aid during work and in case of accident.

Director Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh in his address said that on the special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, punishment and retribution was practically being implemented in FESCO.

Executive Engineer (XEN) Nazimabad Division Rao Muhammad Zubair said that during maintenance work including shutdown, the staff was being closely monitored to ensure the safety for their precious lives as well as for the lives and property of the people.

He further said that FESCO was adopting zero-tolerance policy for safety and no negligence would be tolerated in any case.

Later, SE Second Circle Ahmed Ali Shah and other officers presented cash prizes and commendation certificates to the best linemen.

Deputy Commercial Manager Second Circle Iqbal Khan Niazi, Revenue Officer Nazimabad Division Wasim Asghar, SDOs of the division and a large number of employees attended the function.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Company Circle From Best FESCO

Recent Stories

SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performa ..

SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performance

1 minute ago
 Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 101 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested on profiteering

101 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested on profiteering

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Says Global Ceasefire in Ukraine at Prese ..

UN Chief Says Global Ceasefire in Ukraine at Present Does Not Seem Possible

1 minute ago
 UK, EU coordinate over more Russian sanctions

UK, EU coordinate over more Russian sanctions

23 minutes ago
 Dismissing more moderate voices, Biden is Putin's ..

Dismissing more moderate voices, Biden is Putin's accuser-in-chief

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.