Safety Commission refers policing plan to cabinet for approval

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission decided to submit Annual Policing Plan in the Sindh cabinet for approval.

The meeting was attended by all the permanent members, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali Aziz of PTI, Hasnain Mirza of GDA, private members Karamat Ali, Haji Nazim, Barrister Haya Imam, Ms Rubina Brohi, Advocate Jhamat Mal and Qurban Malano, said a statement on Saturday.

The CM Sindh directed the officials concerned for proper redressal of public complaints being received against the police.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Home Secretary Usman Chachar and IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam were also present on the occasion.

The IG Police presented a police plan in which he had incorporated the suggestions given by the commission member.

The chief minister said that the cabinet was authorized to approve the plan, therefore he directed Secretary of the Commission to submit it through Home Secretary for discussion in the next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister also approved a scheme to renovate the office of the Commission at Barracks so that commission could be house their to do its work smoothly.

The commission constituted a five-member committee to go through the Rules and Regulations of the Commission, its powers and their implementation. The committee would submit its report within 30 days.

The credit of improve law and order situation in Karachi goes to the commitment of the government, Sindh police and the people of Karachi who extended full support and cooperation in the targeted operations launched time to time by the lawenforcement agencies, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.