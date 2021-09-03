UrduPoint.com

Safety Day Observed At Mepco Muzaffargarh Circle

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh circle observed a safety day on Friday to ensure safety of precious lives of line staff, to convince staff for complete use of T&P and implementation on SOPs.

Superintending Engineer Muzaffargarh circle, Abdul Manan Mangi said that the purpose of observing safety day was to highlight the importance of implementation on safety policy among line staff and protection of precious lives.

SE Mepco further said that the line staff was backbone and asset for the department and added that safety of their lives was very essential for their families and the company.

He directed the line staff to avoid working on lines without using safety tools in case of tripping, shut down and other complaints and warned that strict action would be taken over violation of safety rules.

On this occasion, deputy director technical Muhammad Nazeer Ahmad, XEN Muzaffargarh Furqan Zakariya and others were present.

