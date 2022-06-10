Safety embankments to reduce losses during flood season: Irrigation Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said that work was underway to build safety embankments to prevent obstruction and minimise damage during flood season.

He said this during his visit to inspect irrigational schemes in Malakand.

The minister also inspected Shahmezai Head Canal and Head Reach, where Superintending Engineer Irrigation Wasim Khan gave a detailed briefing on the project.

The provincial minister reviewed the construction work of flood protection embankments in Bahrain and Kalam and expressed satisfaction over the quality of work. He also visited Mangalore Bypass and Swat Irrigation Office at Saidu Sharif.