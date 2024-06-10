Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods reviewed

A review meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was held in the committee room of the DC's office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A review meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was held in the committee room of the DC's office.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and the disaster management plan, along with special security and safety arrangements in case of potential floods.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials and staff of relevant departments to ensure security arrangements during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. He also instructed them to put in place effective arrangements to stay safe from possible floods and to work actively in the field.

He directed the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committee officers to complete the cleaning and desilting of the drainage system on time. He asked officers of the National Highways and Railway Department to remove the sand and silt under the Sutlej River bridge to prevent any obstruction in the flow of water.

The Secretary of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, Baqir Hussain briefed the meeting on Eid-ul-Azha, potential floods, and pre-monsoon, informing that a disaster emergency plan has been prepared to deal with any potential disaster or accident.

He was briefed on the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha, potential floods, and pre-monsoon 2024. He said that during this period, 31 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 5 rescue and disaster vehicles, 51 motorbike ambulances, and 504 rescuers of Rescue 1122 will be performing their duties across the district.

The officers from the Police Department, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Livestock Department, Civil Defence Department, Public Relations Department, WAPDA, Irrigation Department, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board, Auqaf Department, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.