Safety Equipment Issued To MEPCO Staffers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Safety equipment issued to MEPCO staffers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Engineer MEPCO Multan Circle, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, issued T&P / PPE equipment to the operation divisions and directed all the executive engineers to ensure the safety of precious lives of the line staff and reduce the rate of accidents on duty.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he instructed officials concerned to immediately receive safety equipment from the relevant stores and ensure supply to the line staff.

Some 480 pairs of safety shoes to Cantt, Mumtazabad, City, Shujaabad, Musa Pak and Shah Rukn -i-Alam divisions,11 china bridge block, 98 screw rench, 100 lineman Tool Bag , 63 D-Operating Rods, 70 side cutting rod, 468 pairs rubber gloves (Gloves) , protective gloves (gloves) 468 pairs, (rope) 510 meters, safety belt 35, working gloves 490 pairs, live Shing chain 8, 170 lineman knife, 100 safety hat (helmet), 18 fiberglass Leader and 50 Phase Tester have been provided, the statement concluded.

