Safety experts for awareness, road infrastructures' upgradation to reduce fatalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Safety experts emphasized the importance of road awareness and proper road infrastructure in reducing road fatalities during a two-day road safety conference for parliamentarians, held here on Wednesday.

Former inspector general of Police in Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri highlighted that 1.3 million people die globally each year due to road accidents. He noted that the United Nations General Assembly had declared 2021-2030 as the "Decade of Action" with a goal to reduce road accidents by 50%.

Dr. Temuri emphasized that the Islamabad police was working to educate the public about traffic laws, including initiatives such as theme parks. He also stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy for traffic law violators to reduce accidents.

Senior Orthopedic consultant Dr. Aamer Nabi Nur stated that common mistakes such as using mobile phones, absent-mindedness, and ignorance of traffic rules contribute to road accidents.

He said that early education about traffic laws and road usage could reduce the number of accidents.

Mental Health Professional Dr. Mona Gauhar noted that road accidents lead to psychological trauma, which can result in permanent health concerns if left untreated. She also pointed out that there is a shortage of mental health experts in the country.

President of the Institute of Regional Studies, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz reported that a person dies in a road accident every 25 seconds globally and that the world bears a cost of 1.8 trillion Dollars due to these accidents. He emphasized the importance of road markings, safety equipment, and car testing to reduce accidents.

Assistant Professor at National University of Science and Technology, Dr. Kamran Ahmed called for all stakeholders, including engineers, road owners, legislators, and car manufacturers, to work together to reduce road accidents.

Regional Officer of the Rescue 1122, Dr. Abdur Rehman noted that 80% of road accidents involve motorbikes. He also pointed out the gap between the number of cars sold and licenses issued, indicating that many drivers on the road were untrained.

Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police, Syed Bilal, informed about the introduction of a technology-based system on motorways to monitor violations. He said that the demerit point system will lead to the cancellation of licenses for habitual violators.

Finally, Chief of National Transport Research Center Hameed Akhtar highlighted the proposed Road Safety Bill 2022, which aims to address road issues.