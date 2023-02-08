UrduPoint.com

Safety Experts For Awareness, Road Infrastructures' Upgradation To Reduce Fatalities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Safety experts for awareness, road infrastructures' upgradation to reduce fatalities

Safety experts emphasized the importance of road awareness and proper road infrastructure in reducing road fatalities during a two-day road safety conference for parliamentarians, held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Safety experts emphasized the importance of road awareness and proper road infrastructure in reducing road fatalities during a two-day road safety conference for parliamentarians, held here on Wednesday.

Former inspector general of Police in Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri highlighted that 1.3 million people die globally each year due to road accidents. He noted that the United Nations General Assembly had declared 2021-2030 as the "Decade of Action" with a goal to reduce road accidents by 50%.

Dr. Temuri emphasized that the Islamabad police was working to educate the public about traffic laws, including initiatives such as theme parks. He also stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy for traffic law violators to reduce accidents.

Senior Orthopedic consultant Dr. Aamer Nabi Nur stated that common mistakes such as using mobile phones, absent-mindedness, and ignorance of traffic rules contribute to road accidents.

He said that early education about traffic laws and road usage could reduce the number of accidents.

Mental Health Professional Dr. Mona Gauhar noted that road accidents lead to psychological trauma, which can result in permanent health concerns if left untreated. She also pointed out that there is a shortage of mental health experts in the country.

President of the Institute of Regional Studies, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz reported that a person dies in a road accident every 25 seconds globally and that the world bears a cost of 1.8 trillion Dollars due to these accidents. He emphasized the importance of road markings, safety equipment, and car testing to reduce accidents.

Assistant Professor at National University of Science and Technology, Dr. Kamran Ahmed called for all stakeholders, including engineers, road owners, legislators, and car manufacturers, to work together to reduce road accidents.

Regional Officer of the Rescue 1122, Dr. Abdur Rehman noted that 80% of road accidents involve motorbikes. He also pointed out the gap between the number of cars sold and licenses issued, indicating that many drivers on the road were untrained.

Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police, Syed Bilal, informed about the introduction of a technology-based system on motorways to monitor violations. He said that the demerit point system will lead to the cancellation of licenses for habitual violators.

Finally, Chief of National Transport Research Center Hameed Akhtar highlighted the proposed Road Safety Bill 2022, which aims to address road issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Shortage World Police Technology United Nations Education Motorway Mobile Road Car Road Accident Traffic Lead Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122 National University All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

13 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

2 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing ..

Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing Industry - Lavrov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.