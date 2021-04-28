UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Fence Erected Around Quid's Portrait

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:18 PM

Safety fence erected around Quid's portrait

An iron fence was erected around the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway to ensure its safety, besides giving it a new look

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An iron fence was erected around the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway to ensure its safety, besides giving it a new look.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed the safety grill by adding new features in golden color to highlight the history and culture of Pakistan, a senior official of the authority told APP on Wednesday.

The designs on grill was prepared by renowned designer Jamal Shah.

He said a variety of lights were added to the portrait to make it more prominent and enhance its beauty at night.

Prior to this, the portrait was collapsed due to lack of safety wall, but new design was capable of competing with the harsh weather, he said while pointing out its 50 feet length and 60 feet width.

The new portrait was completed at a cost of over Rs 50 million, giving the founding father's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline with the features of Rohtas fort.

The portrait of Jinnah, designed by Jamal Shah, was previously constructed along the Expressway near Koral in 2005 during former president Pervez Musharraf's tenure.

However, in August last year it collapsed due to heavy rain. On the Quaid's death anniversary in September and birthday in December, the Federal apex agency had installed a temporary portrait before starting this project.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Pervez Musharraf Jamal Shah August September December Gold Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Rouhani says leak aimed to create 'discord' amid I ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies W ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision to Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Points to UK's Subversive Role in Russia-EU ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Says OSCE Tries to Avoid Publishing Objecti ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.