ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An iron fence was erected around the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway to ensure its safety, besides giving it a new look.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed the safety grill by adding new features in golden color to highlight the history and culture of Pakistan, a senior official of the authority told APP on Wednesday.

The designs on grill was prepared by renowned designer Jamal Shah.

He said a variety of lights were added to the portrait to make it more prominent and enhance its beauty at night.

Prior to this, the portrait was collapsed due to lack of safety wall, but new design was capable of competing with the harsh weather, he said while pointing out its 50 feet length and 60 feet width.

The new portrait was completed at a cost of over Rs 50 million, giving the founding father's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline with the features of Rohtas fort.

The portrait of Jinnah, designed by Jamal Shah, was previously constructed along the Expressway near Koral in 2005 during former president Pervez Musharraf's tenure.

However, in August last year it collapsed due to heavy rain. On the Quaid's death anniversary in September and birthday in December, the Federal apex agency had installed a temporary portrait before starting this project.

