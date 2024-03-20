Safety, Halal Food Authority’s Team Conduct Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wasif Khan has reiterated his commitment to ensuring safe and quality foodstuff for the citizens.
He expressed these views while supervising operations conducted by the authority’s teams at several places in the city on Wednesday.
The team discarded a huge quantity of substandard cold drinks and juices and imposed fines on the violators.
In another action, the authority's team checked the quality of milk being carried in Tankers to the city.
The inspection team collected the milk samples and found the milk in some tankers mixed with water, and fines were imposed on them.
They also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
