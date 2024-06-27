Safety, Halal Food Authority’s Team Conduct Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is taking solid measures to ensure safe and quality food for the citizens.
According to the Food Authority spokesperson, the concerned teams have conducted major operations in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda as part of their ongoing crackdown against adulteration.
During these operations, they seized counterfeit and substandard beverages, milk, and fake packaging materials, and heavy fines were imposed.
As part of those operations, the other day, the food safety teams set up checkpoints at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and GT Road Pabbi, Nowshera, and inspected vehicles carrying food items.
He said samples of various food items, including milk tankers and ice cream, were examined through a mobile testing lab.
As a result more than 500 liters of substandard milk from a tanker were destroyed.
Similarly, an ice cream factory was inspected, the factory’s owner was fined and issued a notice for violating safety regulations.
In Nowshera, the team seized over 3000 liters of counterfeit and substandard branded soft drinks from a vehicle during a checkpoint at Pabbi.
In another operation, the Mardan food safety team raided an ice cream factory and seized 180 kilograms of fake packaging reels, while in Charsadda, 120 kilograms of fake packaging stuff were seized during an inspection.
Heavy fines were imposed on the owners for violating health and safety standards, and further action was initiated under the Food Safety Act.
Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed commenting on these successful operations appreciated the teams, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority is committed to protecting the health of citizens.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan50 minutes ago
-
Drive against power theft continues in Mardan1 hour ago
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon1 hour ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango2 hours ago
-
89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized12 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village12 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional task force for Polio12 hours ago
-
SSP Mirpurkhas vows foolproof arrangements Muharram12 hours ago
-
DC Khanewal visits the city to review the drainage arrangements during the monsoon season12 hours ago
-
Peace and order awareness ceremony held in Gujranwala12 hours ago
-
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats12 hours ago
-
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference in Pakistan's inter ..12 hours ago