Open Menu

Safety, Halal Food Authority’s Team Conduct Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is taking solid measures to ensure safe and quality food for the citizens.

According to the Food Authority spokesperson, the concerned teams have conducted major operations in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda as part of their ongoing crackdown against adulteration.

During these operations, they seized counterfeit and substandard beverages, milk, and fake packaging materials, and heavy fines were imposed.

As part of those operations, the other day, the food safety teams set up checkpoints at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and GT Road Pabbi, Nowshera, and inspected vehicles carrying food items.

He said samples of various food items, including milk tankers and ice cream, were examined through a mobile testing lab.

As a result more than 500 liters of substandard milk from a tanker were destroyed.

Similarly, an ice cream factory was inspected, the factory’s owner was fined and issued a notice for violating safety regulations.

In Nowshera, the team seized over 3000 liters of counterfeit and substandard branded soft drinks from a vehicle during a checkpoint at Pabbi.

In another operation, the Mardan food safety team raided an ice cream factory and seized 180 kilograms of fake packaging reels, while in Charsadda, 120 kilograms of fake packaging stuff were seized during an inspection.

Heavy fines were imposed on the owners for violating health and safety standards, and further action was initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed commenting on these successful operations appreciated the teams, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority is committed to protecting the health of citizens.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Mobile Vehicles Road Vehicle Mardan Charsadda Nowshera From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

18 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

12 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

12 hours ago
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

12 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

12 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

12 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

12 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

12 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan