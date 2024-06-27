Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is taking solid measures to ensure safe and quality food for the citizens.

According to the Food Authority spokesperson, the concerned teams have conducted major operations in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda as part of their ongoing crackdown against adulteration.

During these operations, they seized counterfeit and substandard beverages, milk, and fake packaging materials, and heavy fines were imposed.

As part of those operations, the other day, the food safety teams set up checkpoints at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and GT Road Pabbi, Nowshera, and inspected vehicles carrying food items.

He said samples of various food items, including milk tankers and ice cream, were examined through a mobile testing lab.

As a result more than 500 liters of substandard milk from a tanker were destroyed.

Similarly, an ice cream factory was inspected, the factory’s owner was fined and issued a notice for violating safety regulations.

In Nowshera, the team seized over 3000 liters of counterfeit and substandard branded soft drinks from a vehicle during a checkpoint at Pabbi.

In another operation, the Mardan food safety team raided an ice cream factory and seized 180 kilograms of fake packaging reels, while in Charsadda, 120 kilograms of fake packaging stuff were seized during an inspection.

Heavy fines were imposed on the owners for violating health and safety standards, and further action was initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed commenting on these successful operations appreciated the teams, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority is committed to protecting the health of citizens.