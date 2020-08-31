UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Instructions Issued By FESCO

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Safety instructions issued by FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has urged general public to adopt precautionary cum safety measures to prevent power related mishaps during the ongoing monsoon season.

FESCO spokesman said here Monday that chances of short-circuit increases during rainy days and people should focus on instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used as washing line for drying clothes--- as it a good conductor of electricity. He said that people should use plastic cord for the purpose.

He advised people to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machines, refrigerators, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

FESCO spends millions of rupees on the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc,he said.

He also asked general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician to rule our possibility of any fault which should be removed immediately on top priority basis.

He further said that plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items, besides avoiding the practice of tying animals with electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

People should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 in case of short-circuiting , breaking/snapping of electricity wires or any other emergency situation related to electricity, FESCO spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Water Company Top Million FESCO

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

28 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

31 minutes ago

Great potential lies in Pak-China agri cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mou ..

3 minutes ago

Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.