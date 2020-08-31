Safety instructions issued by FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has urged general public to adopt precautionary cum safety measures to prevent power related mishaps during the ongoing monsoon season.

FESCO spokesman said here Monday that chances of short-circuit increases during rainy days and people should focus on instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used as washing line for drying clothes--- as it a good conductor of electricity. He said that people should use plastic cord for the purpose.

He advised people to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machines, refrigerators, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

FESCO spends millions of rupees on the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc,he said.

He also asked general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician to rule our possibility of any fault which should be removed immediately on top priority basis.

He further said that plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items, besides avoiding the practice of tying animals with electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

People should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 in case of short-circuiting , breaking/snapping of electricity wires or any other emergency situation related to electricity, FESCO spokesman added.