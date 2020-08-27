UrduPoint.com
Safety Items From Coronavirus Distributed Among Policemen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police distributed preventive items for safety from coronavirus among officials performing duties in Muharram.

The preventive material included surgical mask, surgical gloves, gown, hand sanitizer etc,said a police spokesperson here Thursday.

All officials would wear masks,gloves and sanitize their hands during duty.

