Safety Items From Coronavirus Distributed Among Policemen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:14 PM
The district police distributed preventive items for safety from coronavirus among officials performing duties in Muharram
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police distributed preventive items for safety from coronavirus among officials performing duties in Muharram.
The preventive material included surgical mask, surgical gloves, gown, hand sanitizer etc,said a police spokesperson here Thursday.
All officials would wear masks,gloves and sanitize their hands during duty.