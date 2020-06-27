Safety kits distributed among 48 special persons in Muzaffargarh

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Safety kits were distributed among 48 disabled persons for their better healthcare in collaboration with Handicap International on Saturday.

A ceremony was held at social welfare office Kot Addu to disburse the kits among disabled persons.

The hygiene kits were distributed for� health of special persons so that they could enhance their immune system and avert themselves from Covid-19.

The sanitizers, face masks and other basic items for special persons were included in these kits.

The special kids also presented bouquet to frontline heroes, fighting against Covid-19 including doctors, paramedical staff, social workers and media persons.

