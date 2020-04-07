Safety kits distributed among City Traffic Police Peshawar officials

Safety kits, masks, gloves and sanitizers were districts among all the traffic warden of the City Traffic Police Peshawar here at Traffic Headquarter on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Safety kits, masks, gloves and sanitizers were districts among all the traffic warden of the City Traffic Police Peshawar here at Traffic Headquarter on Tuesday.

SP Traffic Headquarter Peshawar Quaid Kamal distributed the safety kits to protect and prevent the traffic wardens performing their duties round the clock.

Talking to the media men during the distribution ceremony, SP Traffic Quaid Kamal said that precautionary measures have been taken and safeguarding the traffic warden, traffic jawans are the top most priorities of the City Traffic Police.

The officials have been directed to keep sanitizers along with and used it during their duties in order to avoid out breaking of Coronavirus among traffic police.

The traffic officials have been told to avoid shaking hands and keep on distancing while performing their duties. He said that City Traffic Police also adopted proper mechanism to special care and protection of the health workers they are on duties during this situation.