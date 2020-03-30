UrduPoint.com
Safety Kits Distributed Among Police,citizens

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

The district police on Monday distributed safety kits among its personnel and citizens as part of precautionary measures to protect from coronaviurs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday distributed safety kits among its personnel and citizens as part of precautionary measures to protect from coronaviurs.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Rashid, Incharge Traffic Police Shah Muhammad Khan visited Chakdara bazaar, Zilai gate Wai, Bab-e-Dir check posts and distributed gloves, masks and sanitizers among cops and people.

He also apprised about the precautionary measures against coronavrius. He appealed people to cooperate with district administration and stay at homes and avoid going out unnecessarily to prevent coronavrius from spreading.

