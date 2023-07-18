Safety, maintenance of roads infrastructure under KMC be ensured: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that the safety and maintenance of the infrastructure on the roads and streets managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) must be ensured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that the safety and maintenance of the infrastructure on the roads and streets managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) must be ensured.

Addressing a meeting with the officers of the engineering department in his office, he said the relevant officers in each area are responsible for maintaining the infrastructure.

He said that the officers and engineers should come out of their office themselves and check all the things and illegal road cutting should be stopped at all costs. Action will be taken against the person responsible for road cutting as well as the officer concerned, he added.

On this occasion, Director General Engineering Azhar Hussain Shah, Chief Engineers of different areas, Civil, Mechanical and Engineering, Xens and Superintendent Engineers were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that damage to the roads constructed in the city, street lights and damage to the infrastructure should be prevented at all costs.

He said, "All officers should perform their duty well and understand their powers, you guys are the custodians so you have the responsibility to keep the city in good order, if you do your job well then, I will stand by your side," he said.

Otherwise, action will be taken against those responsible for negligence and carelessness, he added.

Mayor Karachi said there should be no compromise on these things in the future, permission is taken for 50 meters of road cutting and 500 meters are cut, this process should be discouraged in any case and action must be taken against relevant institutions or individuals.

He took strict notice that the road constructed near the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal and the recently constructed road in the nursery area have deteriorated and at various roads. There are no street lights installed, he observed.

Mayor Karachi directed that engineers and other officers posted in all areas immediately improve the situation as negligence cannot be tolerated anymore.

He said that he himself visit the city and check all the things so the officers should also realize their responsibility and take all necessary steps to improve the situation in the city.