Safety Masks' Availability To Be Ensured In Markets: DRAP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Safety masks' availability to be ensured in markets: DRAP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken steps to ensure availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) especially masks in local markets.

According to an official of the ministry, keeping in view the emergent situation arising due to coronavirus, the ministry also directed the DRAP to constitute teams comprising Federal inspector of drugs to coordinate with provincial health authorities to ensure availability of PPE at reasonable prices in local markets of the country.

As per direction of special assistant to the prime minister on health, federal inspector of drugs teams would ensure availability of tyvek suits, disposable gowns, face shields, surgical mask, biohazard bags, goggles, shoe cover and hand sanitizer in the country.

The team would ensure free availability of these items besides identifying the stockist who were involved in black marketing and take actions against such culprits in collaboration with local administration and law enforcement agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat had prohibited all kinds of hoarding and profiteering of safety masks in the federal capital under section 144 Cr PC 1898.

The order would be applicable with immediate effect and remain in force for a period of two months.

All shopkeepers and vendors of federal capital had been advised against all kinds of hoarding and profiteering of safety masks and make their availability possible, keeping in view the report of two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In violation of the order, strict action would be taken including penalty or punishment, investigation, inquiry or proceedings under the code of criminal procedure, 1898.

