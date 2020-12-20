UrduPoint.com
Safety Masks Mandatory For Traveling On BRT Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The management of Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) has made it mandatory for every commuter to wear safety mask in compliance with Coronavirus SOPs to prevent spread of pandemic.

The spokesperson of Trans Peshawar said that unpleasant incident one passenger started quarreling with the security guard at BRT station when he was told that wearing a mask for traveling is must and not allowed to enter the bus.

The security guard was first assaulted by the passenger after he exchanged heated words, adding the CCTV footage showed the passenger boy started insulting and punching the security guard without any provocation.

The spokesman said that all passengers were respectable but they had to cooperate with the management by observing rules and regulations of the BRT bus service.

He said any passenger facing inconvenience could lodge complaint through online helpline or call .

He said that BRT staff was committed to the safety and guidance of passengers and fully cooperating with them.

