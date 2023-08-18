Safety measures in place amid water level rising in Sutlej

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in the river Sutlej is rising and the district administration and Rescue 1122 have implemented safety measures.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, flood operational rescue and relief camps are active across the district. Rescue staff, boats, rings, life jackets, and other necessary equipment are available at these camps.

He said that Flood Operational Rescue and Relief Camps have been established at Mangwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Abbasnagar, Goth Mir, Basta Saila (13 Pati), Gadpura, Empress Bridge, Sama Satta, Jalalabad, Mauza Shergarwan, Basti Weslan, Basti Pulah.

Head islam, Mauza Noorpur, Basti Chakri, Acharani, Mauza Jindu Shah Joya Patan, and Rasoolpur Uch Sharif. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain said that the medical camp and veterinary camps of the Livestock Department have been established. He appealed to the residents of the areas near the river to follow the instructions and move their goods and livestock to safe places as soon as possible.