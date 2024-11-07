Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong acknowledges strengthening of Pakistan-China ties through joint efforts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that security of the Chinese citizens is their top priority.

“Safety of the Chinese citizens and project is the government’s top priority,” said the minister during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at Ministry of Interior in Islamabad on Thursday.

Naqvi highlighted that all necessary steps are being taken to secure the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, with security measures being further reinforced to create a safe and peaceful environment for Chinese nationals.

He also addressed the recent shooting incident in Karachi, where two Chinese nationals were injured by a guard, assuring that those responsible would be brought to justice. He reiterated the strong, enduring partnership between Pakistan and China, calling the two countries "iron brothers."

The Interior Minister expressed his sincere condolences to the injured Chinese citizens and their families, offering his heartfelt sympathies. He also briefed the Chinese Ambassador on the progress of the investigation into the incident.

Further, Naqvi reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with China and the injured individuals' families, wishing for their swift recovery.

Both officials discussed strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future, agreeing on the importance of a joint approach to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and interests in Pakistan.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong acknowledged the strengthening of Pakistan-China ties through joint efforts, highlighting the continued growth of their friendship and practical cooperation. He emphasized the significance of maintaining a secure and stable environment for bilateral collaboration and reiterated China’s readiness to further enhance security cooperation with Pakistan and support the strengthening of Pakistani institutions.

The Chinese Ambassador also thanked Minister Naqvi for the arrangements made during the Chinese Prime Minister's recent visit to Pakistan. He inquired about the health of President Asif Ali Zardari and wished him a speedy recovery, sharing that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a letter conveying his best wishes to the Pakistani leader.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary of the Interior and senior officials from the Chinese Embassy.