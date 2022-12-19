Safety of citizens top priority: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The safety of citizens is the top most priority of the traffic police for which steps were being taken to control road accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddiqe said here on Monday that tractor trollies moving on roads without proper lights were causing road accidents and cases were being registered against such vehicles under section 279.

He said that cases were being registered under section 188 against the heavy vehicle entering in city limits before 11 p.

m.

He said that tarpaulin had been declared mandatory from tractor trollies loaded with sand and soil, otherwise legal action would be taken against violators.

He also advised the motorcyclists to wear helmets for their safety.

He said that 600 cases had so far been registered against violators of one-way, traffic signals and encroachers since December 11.

The campaign against tinted glasses and unspecified registration number plates were also being launching from December 20, he said.