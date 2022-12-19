UrduPoint.com

Safety Of Citizens Top Priority: CTO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Safety of citizens top priority: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The safety of citizens is the top most priority of the traffic police for which steps were being taken to control road accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddiqe said here on Monday that tractor trollies moving on roads without proper lights were causing road accidents and cases were being registered against such vehicles under section 279.

He said that cases were being registered under section 188 against the heavy vehicle entering in city limits before 11 p.

m.

He said that tarpaulin had been declared mandatory from tractor trollies loaded with sand and soil, otherwise legal action would be taken against violators.

He also advised the motorcyclists to wear helmets for their safety.

He said that 600 cases had so far been registered against violators of one-way, traffic signals and encroachers since December 11.

The campaign against tinted glasses and unspecified registration number plates were also being launching from December 20, he said.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic December From Top P

Recent Stories

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

22 minutes ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

4 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.