Safety Of Election staff, Materials & Public On Polling Day Ensure: Commissioner Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured.
He visited the control room set up in the Sukkur IBA Public school to monitor the general elections, reviewed the arrangements made for monitoring law and order and administrative affairs during the polls.
He was briefed about CCTV cameras and dashboards for online monitoring.
SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, SP Special Branch Mansoor Mughul and other concerned officers present the occasion.
During the visit, the Sukkur Divisional Commissioner said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation.
