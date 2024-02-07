Open Menu

Safety Of Election staff, Materials & Public On Polling Day Ensure: Commissioner Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Safety of election staff, materials & public on polling day ensure: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured.

He visited the control room set up in the Sukkur IBA Public school to monitor the general elections, reviewed the arrangements made for monitoring law and order and administrative affairs during the polls.

He was briefed about CCTV cameras and dashboards for online monitoring.

SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, SP Special Branch Mansoor Mughul and other concerned officers present the occasion.

During the visit, the Sukkur Divisional Commissioner said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Sukkur Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

1 hour ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

7 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan