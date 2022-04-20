Safety of life, properties of passengers among top priorities of Railways Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday emphasized on ensuring safety of life and property of passengers.

Presiding over a special meeting on 'security of train operations' after assuming charge as Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique said "Safety of life and property of passengers should be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all." During the meeting, the minister reiterated that the safety of passengers and providing them the best facilities are among his top priorities.

He also stressed on installing surveillance equipment to avoid this. The federal minister directed all the Divisional Officers to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as the public awareness.

He also emphasized on increasing the revenue and reducing the expenses of Pakistan Railways to make it a stable and dynamic entity.

Chairman / Secretary Railways Syed Khalid Gardezi Additional Secretary / Secretary Railway board Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Zafar Zaman Ranjha and other senior officials extended warm welcome to the minister.