Safety of passengers lives top priority of Motorway Police : DIG

Deputy Inspector General, Motorway Police North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said on Tuesday that the safety of life and property of passengers was the top priority of Motorway Police and it was using all its resources to ensure the prevention of accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General, Motorway Police North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said on Tuesday that the safety of life and property of passengers was the top priority of Motorway Police and it was using all its resources to ensure the prevention of accidents.

This he said while chairing a monthly operational meeting held at Sector Office Swabi on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway which was attended by Sector Commanders and Beat Commanders of Motorway North Zone.

In the meeting, the prevention of accidents, especially the steps taken in the Salt Range, Kalar Kahar, and other operational matters were reviewed in detail.

On this occasion, DIG Motorway directed the Sector Commanders and Beat Commanders to prevent accidents by using all resources.

Further, he said that manpower, speed-checking cameras, supporters and other resources have been increased on Salt Range Kalar Kahar, the buses are being passed under the supervision of the Motorway Police in the form of a convoy.

He said that the aim of these measures was to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the people, besides ensuring assistance to the motorway users in time of need.