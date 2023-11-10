Open Menu

Safety Of People’s Lives, Priority Of Police: DPO

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Safety of people's lives, priority of police: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Tariq Habib has said that the safety of lives and property of citizens was a top priority of the district police and all the available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

He stated this during a special meeting with delegation union councils’ chairmen of different areas of Lakki Marwat at his office. The meeting was also attended by SP Investigation Murad Khan, DSP Headquarters Riaz Khan and DSP Ghaznikhel Umardaraz Khan.

The DPO said the special measures were being taken to protect the life and property of the citizens.

The elected representatives lauded the role of district police in eliminating all crimes from the district and assured their full cooperation in this regard. They expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the district police to maintain peace in the area.

They said the elders of Lakki Marwat were stood by the district police for maintaining peace in the area.

The district police chief said the cooperation being extended by the elected representatives to ensure law and order was welcoming.

