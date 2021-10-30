(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the relevant authorities to take all possible measures for safeguarding the lives and properties of people, as it is the topmost responsibility of the government.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation in the province at the CM office on Saturday, he said: "Our religion gives us a lesson of peace, as there is no room for violent behaviour in it." The government would fulfill its responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the province, he promised.

The CM gave necessary instructions to the authorities for keeping law and order situation normal. The meeting reviewed the initiatives taken by the government for maintaining peace.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar, provincial chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretary home, principal secretary to CM and officials concerned were also present.