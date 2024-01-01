Open Menu

Safety Of The Citizens Top Priority Of NH&MP:IG

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), Sultan Ali Khawaja, said on Monday that the safety of citizens' lives and property while driving on national highways and motorways is our main concern

According to a private news channel, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Sultan Ali Khawaja said that the increase in fines was imposed by the updated twelfth schedule of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 to ensure the rules and regulations while driving vehicles on the highways.

According to highway officials, the fine for exceeding the speed limit in a passenger vehicle has been raised to ten thousand rupees, five thousand for cargo vehicles, two thousand five hundred for car riders, and fifteen hundred for motorcyclists.

A fine of five thousand rupees will be imposed for driving a motorcycle, car, or light transport vehicle without a license, and ten thousand rupees for passenger and cargo trucks. One thousand rupees for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, one thousand rupees for not wearing a seat belt while driving a car, and three thousand rupees for passenger and heavy vehicles.

A five hundred rupee fine will be imposed for motorcycle and car drivers, two thousand rupees for light transportation, and five thousand rupees for passengers and large vehicles for using a phone while driving. A two thousand rupee fine for driving an unlicensed motorcycle or light transport vehicle and a five thousand rupee fine for passenger carriers and heavy trucks will be obligatory.

