Safety & Security Of Citizens Top Priority: SSP Amjad Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district.

All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Khairpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Soomro warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

He said that we are servants of the people and their safety is our prime priority, he added. He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes especially dacoits, snatching, Robbery and murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

He asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending for years and also submitted a report in this regard to his office within 15 days.

He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

SSP Shaikh said that all SHOs must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored.

He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He directed all officials to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates vehicles.

