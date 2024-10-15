Safety & Security Of Citizens Top Priority: SSP Amjad Shaikh
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the citizens.
He was chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the district.
All SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the Khairpur district.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Soomro warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.
He said that we are servants of the people and their safety is our prime priority, he added. He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes especially dacoits, snatching, Robbery and murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.
He asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending for years and also submitted a report in this regard to his office within 15 days.
He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.
SSP Shaikh said that all SHOs must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored.
He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case during snap-checking. He directed all officials to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates vehicles.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG52 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO31 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day31 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year31 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion1 minute ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP1 minute ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas1 minute ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq1 minute ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal1 minute ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab3 minutes ago