Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Safety, security of commuters to remain topmost priority during Eid-ul-Azha: IG NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Sultan Ali Khowaja said on Tuesday that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha the safety and security of passengers would be top-most priority.

"NHMP is trying its best to make the journey of the commuters safer", he said in a statement. He said that on this occasion special measures have been taken for commuters to ensure their safety, timely assistance, convenience and uninterrupted free flow of traffic. In this regard, the NHMP Regional Commanders have been directed to use all available resources to ensure timely assistance and guidance of commuters on motorways and highways, deployment of additional patrolling vehicles and officers for efficient patrolling.

Sultan Ali Khowaja appealed to commuters to avoid reckless driving. If they found such violations of private or public transport vehicles they should immediately inform to National Highways and Motorways Police through Toll-Free Helpline (130) and social media.

NHMP will instantly take action against the owners and the drivers of those vehicles. He further added that in case of overloading, under NHSO-2000, a heavy fine will be imposed. Therefore, drivers should avoid overloading, overcharging and reckless driving and do not ply unfit vehicles on national highways. He also advised commuters to use seat belts, observe lane discipline, and ensure careful and safe driving by following traffic rules.

