Safety Seminar For Mepco Line Staff Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Safety seminar for Mepco line staff held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A safety seminar was held at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Kabirwala division to ensure protection of precious lives of line staff.

Addressing the seminar, XEN Mepco Kabirwala division, Engineer Babar Ali Sarwar, said that the line staff was backbone in the department.

He directed the line staff to use all safety tools before starting work in the field.

He warned that strict action would be taken against employees over not following the preventive measures.

SDOs Gouhar Arslan, Hashim Nadeem and Faraz Ahsan said that line staff should avoid putting lives in trouble in case of tripping, shut down and other complaints without safety tools.

