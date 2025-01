Safety SOPs enforced for LPG containers after Fahad Town blast

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) In response to the Fahad Town explosion, the divisional administration on Friday decided to implement strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) containers.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a review meeting with relevant departments and directed that designated parking areas, routes, and filling points for LPG container trucks be established.

He said that only containers certified by OGRA and relevant regulatory bodies will be permitted on the roads.

The meeting also discussed the causes of the incident, preventive measures for the future, and potential legislative reforms.

Furthermore, Civil Defence was instructed to launch a crackdown on illegal mini petrol pumps, unauthorized LPG refilling stations, and unsafe storage warehouses. Officials from OGRA, the Explosives Department, and PARCO provided a detailed briefing on safety regulations and compliance measures.