UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Training Of MEPCO Line Staff Begins

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:55 PM

Safety training of MEPCO line staff begins

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) started safety training of line staff of subdivisions at regional training centre and circle training centres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) started safety training of line staff of subdivisions at regional training centre and circle training centres.

The training was being imparted about the use of safety tools to assistant lineman, lineman, line foremen, line suprintendents and subdivisional officials during working into field.

Manager technical MEPCO Engineer Abdul Aziz Niazi while addressing the safety meeting, said that departmental action would be taken against staff over violation of safety rules.

The training was being given to line staff/subdivisional staff through master trainers.

He directed the suprintending engineers to conduct safety period at subdivisions at 9 am daily and sent report to headquarters.

Implementation on safety measures was need of hour to control incidents into the field.

He urged the citizens and line staff to implementation of safety measures during rainy season.

General manager Operation Nasir Rasheed said that provision of T&P and safety tools was being ensured and all staff should be made bound to avoid working on line without work permit and T&P kit. He urged the line staff to follow the safety rules and ensure safety of their own lives on priority.

Director safety Engineer Muhammad Iqbal and deputy director safety Kashif Maqbool asked the SEs to conduct safety meetings and safety seminars in thier circles.

Related Topics

Multan Company Nasir Circle All MEPCO

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

1 hour ago

Delegation led by Shibli discuss motion against Sa ..

45 seconds ago

Widespread rains, wind-thunderstorm in most parts ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab Land Record Authority to establish 115 new ..

50 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister to Visit Cuba in October

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.