Safety training of MEPCO line staff begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) started safety training of line staff of subdivisions at regional training centre and circle training centres.

The training was being imparted about the use of safety tools to assistant lineman, lineman, line foremen, line suprintendents and subdivisional officials during working into field.

Manager technical MEPCO Engineer Abdul Aziz Niazi while addressing the safety meeting, said that departmental action would be taken against staff over violation of safety rules.

The training was being given to line staff/subdivisional staff through master trainers.

He directed the suprintending engineers to conduct safety period at subdivisions at 9 am daily and sent report to headquarters.

Implementation on safety measures was need of hour to control incidents into the field.

He urged the citizens and line staff to implementation of safety measures during rainy season.

General manager Operation Nasir Rasheed said that provision of T&P and safety tools was being ensured and all staff should be made bound to avoid working on line without work permit and T&P kit. He urged the line staff to follow the safety rules and ensure safety of their own lives on priority.

Director safety Engineer Muhammad Iqbal and deputy director safety Kashif Maqbool asked the SEs to conduct safety meetings and safety seminars in thier circles.