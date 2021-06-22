UrduPoint.com
Safety Workshops Held

Tue 22nd June 2021

Safety workshops held

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :District Civil Defence Officer Fareeha Jaffer has said that training workshops were being held to impart training to national volunteers to take part in safety activities.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, she said in workshops, volunteers were being trained for fire fighting, first aid and rescue activities for which expert trainers had been hired.

She added 30 each volunteers were being trained in three groups as a part of the provincial government's programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

