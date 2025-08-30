Saffron cultivation to support farmers financially: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal has said that provincial government has launched a three-year project at the cost of Rs.500 million to introduce saffron cultivation in 21 districts of the province. He said that the initiative would help to strengthen farmers financially by promoting the high-value crop in suitable areas.

He was speaking at the closing session of a two-day workshop organized by the Directorate General of Agriculture Research here Saturday.

The session was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Naeem Khan, MPA Johar Khan, Tehsil Chairman Karak Azmat Khattak, DG Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Rauf, DG Agriculture Extension Murad Ali, Director Planning and Research Tahir Sajjad, along with district officers and agricultural experts from across the province.

The provincial minister said that officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department would train farmers in modern cultivation techniques to ensure the success of the project.

He said that provincial government has adopted a strategy to promote high-value crops to enhance farmers income and added that Saffron is one of the most expensive crops in the world that can be cultivated successfully in several districts of KP.

Under the project, which began in fiscal year 2024–25, saffron would be planted in Upper Chitral, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Upper Swat, Lower Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Swabi, Hangu, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Agriculture experts from across the province presented their recommendations for the 2025–26 cultivation season based on last year’s field experiences. The recommendations will be published in a booklet and distributed to farmers.