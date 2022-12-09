UrduPoint.com

Saffron Harvesting Starts After Its Successful Cultivation In Bara Tehsil

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022

Saffron harvesting starts after its successful cultivation in Bara tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :After a successful cultivation of saffron crop for the first time in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, now its harvesting has started through which farmers have earned substantial income as compared to other crops.

Director Agriculture Khyber district Ziaul islam Dawar said that some areas of tribal district Khyber especially Tirah valley were suitable for saffron cultivation and the Agriculture Department had successfully cultivated the saffron crop in Khyber district benefiting farmers financially.

He said with the support and guidance of Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Dr. Muhammad Asrar Khan, the Agriculture Department of Khyber has achieved yet another milestone of successful cultivation of the saffron crop under the new provincial agriculture policy.

He said that successful cultivation had started in various areas that include Mandika, Daru Ada and Surkas Bara in different areas of Bara tehsil.

He said that farmers have thanked the Department of Agriculture for facilitating and guiding them about modern cultivation techniques and demanded the government to provide saffron seeds so that cultivation could be increased.

Official of the Agriculture Department said that 1.3 million olive saplings are being planted in other tribal districts including Khyber and orchards are being planted on 6,000 acres under Frontier Corps Enforcement project.

The Director Agriculture said that Khyber District especially Tirah Valley was very attractive area for saffron due to excellent cold climatic conditions. He said that the Agriculture Department was paying full attention to the proper use of natural resources, adding that saffron was the most valuable crop and effective steps were being taken to increase its production.

