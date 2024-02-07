Saffron Production In IIOJK Declines By Over 67 Percent In 14 Years, Report Says
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The production of saffron has declined by over 67 per cent from 2010 to 2024 in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, a report issued on Tuesday late.
According to a report, which was released by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said that the production of saffron in the strife-torn Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state has decreased from 8.0 MT in 2010-11 to 2.6 MT in 2023-24 (provisional), resulting in an overall decline in production by about 67.5% over the period.
The report attributed the decline in saffron production to the troubled circumstances caused by the increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces particularly against women folk, besides male farmers, in the occupied valley where women farmers are mostly involved in the cultivation of saffron.
"During the last one year from 2022-23 to 2023-24, the saffron production was drastically fallen", the report said.
The KCCI said that the decline in saffron production is a matter of grave concern and has serious implications for the economy of the region.
"Saffron is one of the main cash crops of the region and its decline will have a negative impact on the livelihood of thousands of saffron growers in the valley," the KCCI said.
The chamber called on the government to take urgent measures to revive the saffron industry in the region.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta4 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity4 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell4 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured5 minutes ago
-
Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC35 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris pin great hopes on Pakistan polls: Ex-PM AJK44 minutes ago
-
Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies44 minutes ago
-
Delivery process of essential election materials underway44 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab proclaimed offender in murder case44 minutes ago
-
24 PTI's workers booked on misdemeanour charges44 minutes ago