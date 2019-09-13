Safi asks Pakistan to send medicine, edibles to IoJ&K through Red Crescent, Hailal-e-Ahmar

Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Ahmed Safi Friday asked Pakistan to use Red Crescent, Hilal-e-Ahmar and other humanitarian organizations for sending medicine and food items to people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), who were under siege for the last 40 days

"I will request the government of Pakistan to use channels of Red Crescent, Hilal-e-Ahmar and other humanitarian organizations for sending medicine and food items to Kashmiris," he said while addressing a rally taken out to express solidarity with the people of IoJ&K.

"Kidney patients are being denied to undergo regular and unavoidable treatment of dialysis there. It is unfortunate that people in occupied Kashmir have no access to most essential and life saving drugs," he said urging international community to play role in mitigating sufferings of Kashmiris.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistani government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums and said that convening the meeting of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir was the great success of Pakistan. "Pakistan's foreign policy is moving in the right direction," he added.

Safi also appealed the international community for pressuring India to lift the curfew immediately and stop gross human rights violations in the valley. He said India could never succeed in suppressing the people of Kashmir through its brutal forces as Kashmiris were fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the UNSC.

He said it was unfortunate that top leadership of Kashmir and about 6,000 innocent people had been detained by the occupied forces in the valley.

The issue of Kashmir is unresolved for the past seven decades. The road map given by the UN in 1948 and 1949 for the resolution of this issue comprised of a ceasefire, synchronised withdrawal of troops and an impartial plebiscite to decide the fate of the Kashmiri people, which has not been implemented due to the obduracy of the Indian government, he added.

Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry said the whole nation was holding rallies to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir in response to the calls of its leadership - Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the whole nation was united and ready to give any kind of sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and ending suffering of oppressing people in IoJ&K.

He urged the UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and play due role for ending the curfew in the valley.

On diplomatic front, he said, it was a remarkable achievement of Pakistan that 58 countries had condemned Indian human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

He said a Hindu extremist mindset had taken over India and the world would have to confront these fascist policies. He said the religious extremism of RSS was fast reshaping the face of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru's India and had made the lives of minorities and moderates of India unsafe.