Safi Praises PM Shehbaz’s Speech On Kashmir, Palestine At UNGA
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK chapter, has commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his outstanding address at the United Nations General Assembly session, where he passionately advocated for the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians.
During a visit to Kashmir Media Service, Safi reaffirmed Kashmiris' unwavering resolve to fight for self-determination against India's illegal occupation, said a press release.
He emphasized that local elections do not affect the UN-recognized plebiscite, the only viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.
He maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory, with India's control being unjustified.
Safi urged the international community to intervene promptly for a peaceful resolution, citing the unresolved Palestine issue's devastating consequences for the middle East and the whole world.
The APHC-AJK convener said that Hurriyat is the sole representative of the Kashmiri people, advocating for their right to decide their future by themselves. He was accompanied by Hurriyat AJK Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and member Zahid Safi.
