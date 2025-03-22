Safi prays for strong, prosperous, stable Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Zahid Safi has felicitated the people and the government on Pakistan Day, 23rd March, and prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable, and safe Pakistan.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Zahid Safi stated that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are one nation, sharing similarities in everything, and will together achieve the completion of the Partition Plan after the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from India.

The leader expressed hope that Pakistan would never leave its Kashmiri brethren in the lurch under any circumstances and continue to support the Kashmir cause through thick and thin.

He described Pakistan as a center of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as the Muslim Ummah. Zahid Safi lauded the unparalleled sacrifices made by Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as a blessing from Almighty for the Muslims.

He emphasized that Pakistan, as an ideological state, has always supported not only the just cause of the people of IIOJK but also all other oppressed and suppressed peoples around the world. He condemned the Indian authorities in Kashmir for crossing all limits, noting that both the people and leadership are caged.

He asserted that it is the duty of the people of the country to represent their aspirations at all global forums.

Zahid Safi stated that 23rd March holds great significance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, as it was on this day in 1940 that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues firmly set course to create an independent state for the Muslims of the region.

He noted, at that time, such a goal seemed impossible as Hindutva forces opposed this very idea. However, the leadership unwavering commitment and people’s matchless sacrifices made it possible.