Safi Prays For Strong, Prosperous, Stable Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Zahid Safi has felicitated the people and the government on Pakistan Day, 23rd March, and prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable, and safe Pakistan.
In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Zahid Safi stated that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are one nation, sharing similarities in everything, and will together achieve the completion of the Partition Plan after the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from India.
The leader expressed hope that Pakistan would never leave its Kashmiri brethren in the lurch under any circumstances and continue to support the Kashmir cause through thick and thin.
He described Pakistan as a center of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as the Muslim Ummah. Zahid Safi lauded the unparalleled sacrifices made by Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as a blessing from Almighty for the Muslims.
He emphasized that Pakistan, as an ideological state, has always supported not only the just cause of the people of IIOJK but also all other oppressed and suppressed peoples around the world. He condemned the Indian authorities in Kashmir for crossing all limits, noting that both the people and leadership are caged.
He asserted that it is the duty of the people of the country to represent their aspirations at all global forums.
Zahid Safi stated that 23rd March holds great significance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, as it was on this day in 1940 that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues firmly set course to create an independent state for the Muslims of the region.
He noted, at that time, such a goal seemed impossible as Hindutva forces opposed this very idea. However, the leadership unwavering commitment and people’s matchless sacrifices made it possible.
Recent Stories
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on consumers’ rights held58 seconds ago
-
Safi prays for strong, prosperous, stable Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Brother shot dead sibling for not giving him mobile phone1 minute ago
-
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sir Sadiq Hospital11 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas of city to inspect cleanliness11 minutes ago
-
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..18 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University plants 500 saplings21 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed21 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations21 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested21 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor31 minutes ago